Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

