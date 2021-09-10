Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Raised by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.48. 2,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,487. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

