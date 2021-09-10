Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.