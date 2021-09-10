Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.