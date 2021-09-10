Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 26.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.40. The stock had a trading volume of 49,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

