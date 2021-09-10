Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

