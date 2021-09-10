Velas Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Velas has a market capitalization of $333.47 million and $5.78 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 68.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001692 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001358 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

