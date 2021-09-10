Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $384,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 304.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.