Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Verint Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.