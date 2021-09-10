Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 19,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.