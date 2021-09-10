Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.
Verint Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 19,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
