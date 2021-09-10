Verso (VSO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,962.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $4.99 million and $100,962.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

