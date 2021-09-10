Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Buy Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.99. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.