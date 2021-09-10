Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

