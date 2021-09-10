Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.19. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

