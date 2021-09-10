Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 324 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after buying an additional 215,945 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

