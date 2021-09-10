Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.48 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

