Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in CVS Health by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,225,000 after acquiring an additional 189,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

