Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $613,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

