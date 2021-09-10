Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $139.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

