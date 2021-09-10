Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

