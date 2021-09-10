VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

Shares of VIAO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

