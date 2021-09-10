VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.
Shares of VIAO stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
VIA optronics Company Profile
