Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCRR. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 236,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

