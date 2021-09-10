Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

