Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,421 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.