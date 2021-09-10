Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.