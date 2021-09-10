Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Globant by 42.4% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 28.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $325.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.26. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $165.50 and a 52 week high of $332.79.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.