VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

