VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $66.43.

