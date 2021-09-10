VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
NASDAQ CSA opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $66.62.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
