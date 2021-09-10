VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

NASDAQ CSA opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $66.62.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.