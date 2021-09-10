Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

VTXPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price target on Victrex and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Victrex stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Victrex has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

