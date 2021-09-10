Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.59, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

Shares of VNCE opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.23. Vince has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

