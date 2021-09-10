VINchain Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $269,030.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00160200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042864 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.