Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.68 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

