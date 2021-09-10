VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) President Sumit Dhawan Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.