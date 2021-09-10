Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,344,000 after purchasing an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 191.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. 43,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,404. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

