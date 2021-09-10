Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.64 ($178.40).

WCH stock opened at €157.25 ($185.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €128.05. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a one year high of €158.05 ($185.94).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

