Warburg Research Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.90 ($22.24) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.98 ($25.86).

ARL opened at €22.40 ($26.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -18.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.81 and its 200 day moving average is €21.80. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a fifty-two week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

