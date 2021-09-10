Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 367,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.01. 588,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

