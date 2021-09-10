WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $233.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

