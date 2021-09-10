Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HOWL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,875. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,139,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,381,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

