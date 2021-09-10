Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Research analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

