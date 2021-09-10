West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

