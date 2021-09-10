West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.90% from the stock’s previous close.

WFG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$118.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

Shares of TSE:WFG traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$101.33. 193,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,288. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$72.41. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.2399999 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

