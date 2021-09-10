West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 52-Week High at $466.34

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $466.34 and last traded at $464.68, with a volume of 1303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $461.86.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.