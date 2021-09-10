Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,983 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 310,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 131,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $74.73 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $75.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $121.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

