Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 848.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,453 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

TTD stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

