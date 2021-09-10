Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 585.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

