Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,835,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,117,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.