Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 133,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

