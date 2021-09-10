Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period.

VT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

